CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on COR. Barclays lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.55.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded up $4.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.44. 392,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $155.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.10.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,377 shares of company stock worth $191,881 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

