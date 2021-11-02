CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) PT Raised to $153.00 at Raymond James

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on COR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a positive rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.55.

NYSE:COR opened at $147.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $155.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.10.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after purchasing an additional 943,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after purchasing an additional 474,075 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $56,358,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 581,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,653,000 after buying an additional 341,679 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

