Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 29 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 505 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after acquiring an additional 552,491 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,925,000 after buying an additional 374,692 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,789,000 after buying an additional 216,824 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $95,231,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 369,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,074,000 after buying an additional 95,442 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total value of $97,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,123 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $541.07 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $546.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.45 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $485.28 and a 200-day moving average of $459.96.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.