Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,378 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,001,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507,325 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,921,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665,460 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,082,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,321 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,053,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,066,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

