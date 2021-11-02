Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,005,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,114,000 after buying an additional 2,519,403 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,937,000 after purchasing an additional 370,122 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 871,335 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

