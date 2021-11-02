Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $1,280,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Masco by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 31,663 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,210,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,515,000 after buying an additional 19,623 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

