Corient Capital Partners LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after buying an additional 1,414,410 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,695,000 after acquiring an additional 83,552 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average of $67.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $76.76. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.17.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.93.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.