Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after buying an additional 4,567,552 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $21,277,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 9,103.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,579,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after buying an additional 2,551,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 1,417.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,266,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after buying an additional 2,117,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASX shares. KGI Securities cut shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

NYSE ASX opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 7.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3017 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

