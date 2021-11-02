Corient Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,454,500. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

UDR opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,100.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

