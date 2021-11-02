Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

EGO opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $14.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 258.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 36,274 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 15.6% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,306,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after buying an additional 3,016,605 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 4,734.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,825,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after buying an additional 1,788,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

