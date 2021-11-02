Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Cornerstone Building Brands to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cornerstone Building Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Shares of CNR stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In related news, CEO James S. Metcalf bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.