Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.Corning also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

NYSE GLW opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average is $40.80.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.92.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

