Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after buying an additional 1,224,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,017,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,127,000 after buying an additional 795,174 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,331,000 after buying an additional 510,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Corteva by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,494,000 after purchasing an additional 72,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Corteva by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,260,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,992,000 after purchasing an additional 336,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,511. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Corteva has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.27.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

