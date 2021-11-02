Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,600 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the September 30th total of 698,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 183,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

KOR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. 83,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,895. Corvus Gold has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $414.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corvus Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

