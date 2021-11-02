Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CRVS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. 5,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,077. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $200.23 million, a P/E ratio of -157.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRVS shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $6,757,731.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $15,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

