Cory Sindelar Sells 20,000 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $66.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.18. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Calix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Calix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Calix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Calix by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

