CoStar Group (CSGP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

10/27/2021 – CoStar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – CoStar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $98.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – CoStar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $98.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – CoStar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

