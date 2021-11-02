Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $515.00 to $545.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Costco Wholesale traded as high as $494.81 and last traded at $489.56, with a volume of 9691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $491.54.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.43.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.13. The stock has a market cap of $217.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.52%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.