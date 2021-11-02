Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $535.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $480.00 to $535.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COST. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $477.43.

COST opened at $491.87 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $494.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.52%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after buying an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

