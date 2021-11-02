Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Short Interest Up 41.0% in October

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the September 30th total of 4,050,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Covanta in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Covanta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Covanta by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,271. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.11 and a beta of 1.37. Covanta has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $20.25.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Covanta had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Covanta will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

