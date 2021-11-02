Cowen Cuts ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target to $6.00

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.25.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that ContextLogic will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 10,333 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $51,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 347,010 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $2,206,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,307,636 shares of company stock valued at $8,530,201. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $297,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $1,454,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ContextLogic by 707.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 105,108 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,284,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,530,000. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

