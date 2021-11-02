Cowen Reiterates Outperform Rating for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of LYV stock opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.32 and its 200-day moving average is $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $104.61.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.