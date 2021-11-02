Cowen Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $125.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $109.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $85.45 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after acquiring an additional 462,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,179,292,000 after acquiring an additional 387,898 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,655,028,000 after acquiring an additional 753,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

