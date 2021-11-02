Craig Hallum Raises Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target to $62.00

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.60.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $57.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -336.45 and a beta of 0.16. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $33,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $438,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,345 in the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,946,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,666,000 after buying an additional 95,027 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after buying an additional 1,031,555 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 762,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after buying an additional 170,932 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 228.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 520,302 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

