Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.34 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.45 by $2.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.36 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CACC traded up $74.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $670.23. 12,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,089. The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $283.92 and a one year high of $671.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $607.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total value of $21,010,508.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total value of $135,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,551 shares of company stock worth $37,722,006 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Credit Acceptance stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 170.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Credit Acceptance worth $14,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.80.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.