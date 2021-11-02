Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,905 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Arch Capital Group worth $24,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 155.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $43.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

