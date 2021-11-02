Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,117 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Avantor worth $26,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,037,000 after buying an additional 496,583 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 17.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,082,000 after buying an additional 3,120,341 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 16.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,643,000 after buying an additional 2,149,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,623,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,272,000 after buying an additional 1,430,029 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

Shares of AVTR opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,683 shares of company stock worth $18,503,592 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

