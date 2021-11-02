Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,956,408 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,540 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of Huntington Bancshares worth $27,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,184 shares of company stock worth $266,324 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

