Credit Suisse AG Has $27.35 Million Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,383,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899,750 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $27,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 2,898.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,464,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,037 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 78.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 926,385 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,011,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 240.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 746,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 527,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,777,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,049,934.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $101,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,730 shares of company stock worth $1,790,804 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on The RealReal in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The RealReal in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.86.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The company had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

