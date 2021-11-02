Credit Suisse AG Has $28.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,570 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 13,164 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 743.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 18,704 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,047,000 after buying an additional 46,108 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.874 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

