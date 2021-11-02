Credit Suisse Group Increases Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target to $115.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.83.

Shares of OSTK opened at $94.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 4.41. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $112.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average of $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,166 shares of company stock valued at $106,697 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,723,000 after buying an additional 233,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,493,000 after buying an additional 389,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,386,000 after buying an additional 47,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,675,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 393,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,316,000 after purchasing an additional 66,249 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

