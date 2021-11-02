Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS MYSRF opened at $2.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

