Crestwood Equity Partners LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Crestwood Equity Partners has raised its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Crestwood Equity Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 431.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.6%.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

NYSE:CEQP opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CEQP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,909 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.27% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $42,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.