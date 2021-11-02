Critical Contrast: NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) versus Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Summit Hotel Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 2 0 3.00 Summit Hotel Properties 2 0 2 0 2.00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus price target of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.61%. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus price target of $11.13, indicating a potential upside of 7.18%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Risk and Volatility

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.7% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Summit Hotel Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance $38.98 million 2.94 $12.85 million $1.54 13.55 Summit Hotel Properties $234.46 million 4.71 -$143.34 million ($0.37) -28.05

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance 103.79% 13.96% 0.28% Summit Hotel Properties -52.10% -12.12% -5.70%

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats Summit Hotel Properties on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

