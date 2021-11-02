Critical Review: Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) versus Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Advanced Info Service Public has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefónica has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Advanced Info Service Public and Telefónica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Info Service Public 0 1 0 0 2.00 Telefónica 3 4 3 0 2.00

Telefónica has a consensus target price of $3.40, indicating a potential downside of 23.42%. Given Telefónica’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telefónica is more favorable than Advanced Info Service Public.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and Telefónica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Info Service Public $5.53 billion 2.95 $877.90 million N/A N/A Telefónica $49.20 billion 0.51 $1.81 billion $0.59 7.53

Telefónica has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Info Service Public.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Telefónica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefónica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and Telefónica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Info Service Public 15.50% 38.05% 7.69% Telefónica 22.73% 15.53% 3.19%

Dividends

Advanced Info Service Public pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Telefónica pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Telefónica pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Telefónica beats Advanced Info Service Public on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales; and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service. The company was founded on April 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

