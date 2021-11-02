Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Cross Country Healthcare has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.300-$0.350 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.30-0.35 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CCRN stock opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $812.15 million, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 33,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $657,602.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,133.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,986. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 83,903 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 96,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

