CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Gap Down to $23.15

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.15, but opened at $22.25. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $22.23, with a volume of 733 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.24 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $859.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $874,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 52,800 shares of company stock valued at $925,534 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 164,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 110,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

