Cryoport (CYRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Cryoport to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. On average, analysts expect Cryoport to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,329. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average of $61.52.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $3,379,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $849,575.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 431,709 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,286. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cryoport stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,375 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Cryoport worth $20,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

