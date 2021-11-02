CryptEx Market Capitalization Achieves $1.20 Million (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for about $14.11 or 0.00023236 BTC on major exchanges. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $37,561.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,805.49 or 1.00143155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00060349 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00042120 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.72 or 0.00735730 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001661 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.