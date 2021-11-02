CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Trading Up 8.5% Over Last Week

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $632,118.43 and $5,885.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00050906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00220249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00093642 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

