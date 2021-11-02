CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.42.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

CSX stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $36.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $550,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $203,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of CSX by 56.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 90,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 32,535 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

