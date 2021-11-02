Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 11,170 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,191 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $216.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $219.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

