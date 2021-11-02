Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,364 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 413.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 5,225.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.44.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

