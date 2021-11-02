Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.94 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 685.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,819 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Newmont by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after acquiring an additional 700,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,860. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

