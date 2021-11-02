Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,935 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Five9 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,882,000 after acquiring an additional 147,507 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Five9 by 10,448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Five9 by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,995,000 after acquiring an additional 224,120 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,797,000 after acquiring an additional 70,546 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIVN opened at $159.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -225.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.32 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.57.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,751,669.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,478,663. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.19.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

