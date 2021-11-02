Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 41,520 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 41,520 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $90.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.93. The firm has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.