Cumulus Media (CMLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.68 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. On average, analysts expect Cumulus Media to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.11. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cumulus Media stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Cumulus Media as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 61.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.