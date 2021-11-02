Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Short Interest Update

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,600 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the September 30th total of 544,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 811,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Curaleaf has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised Curaleaf to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Curaleaf from C$32.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curaleaf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.