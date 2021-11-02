CUTcoin (CUT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $304.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $40.69 million and $304.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00041907 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00105901 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000643 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00016574 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.90 or 0.00441817 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00046969 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 153,111,353 coins and its circulating supply is 149,111,353 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.