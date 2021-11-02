CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CVI traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.28. 44,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.31. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVR Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 1,274.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,492 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of CVR Energy worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

